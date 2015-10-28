TOKYO Oct 28 Toshiba Corp said on
Wednesday that it would sell its image sensor business to Sony
Corp and overhaul its unprofitable semiconductor
businesses as it tries to recover from a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal.
Toshiba said it would sell its image sensor manufacturing
plant in Oita, southern Japan, to Sony by the end of the fiscal
year for an undisclosed amount and pull out of the sensor
business. It would also withdraw from the white LED business,
part of its semiconductor division, it said.
The moves were the first restructuring steps announced by
the company since revelations earlier this year that it
overstated earnings in a wide range of businesses including
chips, TVs and PCs over seven years.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)