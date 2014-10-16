Oct 16 Toshiba Corp said it had signed
an agreement with United Technologies Corp to strengthen
strategic collaboration through their joint venture, Toshiba
Carrier Corp, which develops air-conditioning equipment.
The deal will expand the venture's engineering and sales
resources outside Japan and establish engineering centers in the
United States and Europe.
The venture will also explore manufacturing opportunities
in India and North America, the companies said.
