TOKYO May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday demand for memory chips were still strong in the first quarter of this business year ending March 2014, while prices would remain steady.

The No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory chips after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast a 34 percent jump in operating profit for this fiscal year, boosted by strong sales of its flash memory chips. But the outlook fell short of market expectations as it struggles to turn around its TV division.