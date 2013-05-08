TOKYO May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp
forecast a 34 percent jump in operating profit for this fiscal
year, boosted by strong gains in its flash memory chip division
as well as steady growth in its social infrastructure business.
Toshiba, a leading chipmaker in Japan and supplier to Apple
Inc, said on Wednesday it expects its operating profit
to reach 260 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the year ending
March 31 2014, missing the average forecast of 345.7 billion yen
profit among 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Japanese company logged an operating profit of 194.32
billion yen for the year to March 31 2013, down 4.1 percent from
the previous year.