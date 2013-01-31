* Toshiba Q3 op profit Y29.3 bln vs Y8.67 bln year ago
* Keeps its full-year operating profit forecast of 260 bln
yen
TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's Toshiba Corp
posted a rise in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but
missed forecasts as a weak global economy and a drop in sales of
televisions and personal computers offset buoyant orders for new
thermal power stations.
Toshiba, which makes NAND flash memory chips used in Apple
Inc's iPhones, posted an operating profit of 29.3
billion yen ($322 million) in the October-December quarter, up
from 8.67 billion yen last year, boosted by large infrastructure
orders.
The result came in below an average forecast for a 47.6
billion yen profit estimated by four analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However Toshiba, which cited the weak global economy as a
drag on earnings, stuck to its full-year forecast for operating
profit of 260 billion yen for the year ending March 31, helped
by recovering prices for NAND memory chips.
Strong orders in its power division and infrastructure
orders offshore boosted profits.
But the digital products division, home to the company's LCD
TVs, fell to a 15.6 billion yen operating loss after logging a
10.6 billion yen loss in the same division last year. PC sales
also declined due to eroding demand in the United States.
Toshiba is the world's No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory
chips after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The $18.4 billion company, whose sprawling business ranges
from nuclear power to washing machines, is one of Japan's
largest and the yen's recent weakness is likely to boost profits
at the major exporter. More than half of Toshiba's revenue is
made overseas.
The yen has weakened nearly 8.6 percent against
the dollar since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party was voted
into office on Dec. 16, promising to press for aggressive
monetary easing from the central bank and saying it was
committed to fight deflation.
Rivals Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp
both report quarterly results early next week.
Shares in Toshiba ended down 1.3 percent at 406 yen ahead of
the results. Toshiba's shares have gained 20 percent so far this
year, outperforming a 7.2 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei.
A Reuters analysis shows that Toshiba is trading at
a twelve month forward P/E of 11.6, whereas the benchmark Nikkei
Index is trading at 12 month average forward P/E of
16.5.