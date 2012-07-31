* Toshiba logs Q1 oper profit Y11.5 bln vs year ago Y4.1 bln
* Steady profits in infrastructure make up for chip losses
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, July 31 Japanese electronics conglomerate
Toshiba Corp posted a better-than-expected 178 percent
rise in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong
overseas earnings in its social infrastructure division despite
sluggish chip sales.
Toshiba, Japan's leading chipmaker and the world's No.2
maker of NAND flash memory chips, logged an operating profit of
11.47 billion yen ($147 million) in the April-June quarter,
bouncing back from 4.12 billion yen in the same period last
year, when Japanese corporate earnings were hit by the aftermath
of the earthquake and tsunami.
The results exceeded an average forecast of a 7.8 billion
yen profit estimated by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Toshiba's flagship NAND memory chips, the biggest single
swing factor in the company's results, are used in Apple Inc's
popular iPhones as well as fast-selling tablet devices.
But falling prices of USBs and memory cards, as well as
oversupply in the market, have forced the Japanese chipmaker to
cut back its NAND memory production by 30 percent.
Fellow flash memory maker SanDisk Corp said this
month it expects NAND chip market conditions to improve in the
second half of the year.
Toshiba's electronic devices division, home to NAND memory
chips, posted sales of 307.7 billion yen, down from 333.1
billion yen in the same period last year.
Toshiba, which manufactures products ranging from light
bulbs and escalators to nuclear reactors and is the world's No.2
NAND flash memory chip maker, has scaled back its loss-making
television business to focus on large-scale infrastructure
projects in emerging economies.
Toshiba, which said in May it aimed to more than double its
annual operating profit in three years by expanding its social
infrastructure business and boosting sales of electronic
devices, held steady its forecast for an operating profit of 300
billion yen for the full year to March 2013.
Shares of Toshiba, which competes with Hynix Semiconductor
Inc in semiconductors and with GE and Areva
in nuclear reactors, ended up 2.3 percent at 262 yen
ahead of the results.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.69 percent.