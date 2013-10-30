* Q2 operating profit rises 42 percent
* Full-year op profit forecast raised to $2.9 billion
TOKYO Oct 30 Toshiba Corp, Japan's
largest computer chipmaker, raised its operating profit outlook
more than 10 percent for the year to next March, expecting
continued buoyant demand for its NAND memory chips used in
smartphones and tablets.
Toshiba raised its full-year operating profit forecast to
290 billion yen ($2.96 billion) from 260 billion after reporting
a second-quarter operating profit of 81.2 billion yen, up 41.9
percent from a year earlier. The new outlook was still slightly
below the average forecast of 305.1 billion yen from 24 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toshiba has been running at full capacity to supply
smartphone makers such as Apple Inc, after cutting
production 30 percent last year when the market faced a glut.
The outlook for smartphone growth remains strong.
"We think that in the second half the tightness in
supply-demand that we've seen up to now will get back to
normal," Toshiba Executive Vice President Makoto Kubo told an
earnings briefing.
At the moment Toshiba is reaping a healthy return on sales
in the upper end of the 20-30 percent range, Kubo said, but
prices are expected to ease modestly in the current quarter.
Rival NAND chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co,
which also makes DRAM memory chips used in PCs and mobile
phones, said last week that its profit in semiconductors doubled
in the July-September quarter due to rising prices.
Toshiba has earmarked 30 billion yen to expand the building
that houses one of its NAND factories in western Japan, with
construction to be completed around next summer. CEO Hisao
Tanaka told Reuters in an interview earlier this month that the
company would make a decision on potential spending of up to
another 400 billion yen on equipment for the plant by next
March.