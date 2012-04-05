Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Toshiba Corp is considering joining hands with South Korea's SK hynix Semiconductor Inc to bid for Japan's bankrupt memory-chip maker Elpida Memory, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.
An industry source had told Reuters that Toshiba was out of the running to take over Elpida.
Micron Technology Inc is also bidding for the firm, sources have said.
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.