TOKYO May 26 Japan's Toshiba Corp is
likely to seek an extension for its annual securities filing
deadline amid a probe of past accounting irregularities, seeking
to avoid being placed under supervision by the Tokyo bourse,
sources said on Tuesday.
The industrial conglomerate has set up a third-party
committee to conduct an independent inquiry into book-keeping
errors that led to profits being overstated by at least $415
million in recent years.
Sources, including a regulator and senior company official,
said the inquiry was likely to take more than a month, meaning
Toshiba would be unable to file its annual report, the
equivalent of a Form 10-K, before the end of June as required.
A delayed filing would mean its annual general meeting for
shareholders, normally held in late June, could also be pushed
back although it could hold a ceremonial meeting without
discussing earnings.
"We do not yet have visibility into whether we can finalise
earnings and file the annual report by end-June," said the
company official, who requested anonymity because no decision
had yet been made.
The government is likely to grant an extension, sources
said. The company has already announced it was delaying its
fourth-quarter earnings announcement and suspending a year-end
dividend payment.
If Toshiba fails to secure an extension, missing the
end-June filing deadline would automatically place the shares
under supervision.
Even if the government grants an extension, however,
investors said they feared Toshiba shares could still
temporarily end up under supervision if the third-party
investigation leads to a massive restatement.
So far, the company has said it was likely to mark down
operating profit by at least 50 billion yen ($415 million) for
the three years through March 2014, an amount investors have
previously said was not a big deal.
Few fund managers have specific rules banning them from
holding shares under supervision, but many surveyed by Reuters
on Tuesday said they would be cautious about adding any shares
in such a situation their portfolios.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses extend from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, have slid about 20 percent
since it disclosed an initial internal probe in early April.
The probe has provided an unwelcome reminder of previous
investigations that turned into major corporate scandals. In the
highest profile case in recent years, camera and medical
equipment maker Olympus Corp in 2011 admitted to a
13-year cover-up that hid $1.7 billion in losses.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Takahiko Wada; Writing by Ritsuko
Ando, editing by David Evans)