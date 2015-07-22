* Harsher criminal sanctions, whistleblower protections
demanded
* Call also to improve company audits and quality of boards
* Toshiba scandal seen as black mark for corporate Japan
By Denny Thomas and Michelle Price
HONG KONG, July 22 Japan needs bolder measures
such as harsher criminal sanctions for fraud and whistleblower
protections to improve corporate transparency and prevent a
repeat of the accounting scandal seen at Toshiba Corp,
foreign investors and governance experts said.
Toshiba's chief executive Hisao Tanaka and a string of other
senior officials resigned on Tuesday after an independent
inquiry found he had been aware the company had inflated its
profits by $1.2 billion over several years.
The scandal is a major setback for the government of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who has made improving corporate governance
a central theme in his bid to reinvigorate Japan's economy and
entice more foreign capital.
"This is a negative headline in what's been 18 months of
positive momentum in Japan," said Singapore-based David Smith,
head of corporate governance at Aberdeen Asset Management,
which owns Japan stocks. An Aberdeen affiliate had a very small
equity holding in Toshiba as of end-May, Reuters data shows.
"This is a black mark for corporate Japan in the face of
positive news and strong markets. The government may want to act
tough," said Smith, who helps manage about $115 billion in Asia.
Japan's listed companies have long-had tense relations with
their foreign shareholders, who have frequently blamed long-term
insiders' dominance of corporate boards for low returns and weak
oversight.
In response to this criticism, the Abe government last month
introduced new rules requiring listed company boards to appoint
at least two outside independent directors, but investors said
this did not go far enough - Toshiba already had four
independent directors as part of its 16-person board.
"The Toshiba scandal further underlines the need for board
training as well as a robust whistleblower protection system,"
said Seth Fischer, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based
hedge fund Oasis Management and a corporate governance activist
who successfully pushed for reforms at Nintendo Co Ltd.
"Whistleblowers are ultimately performing a service to the
company, its executives and the company's overall mission -
which is integrity of financial statements. They need to be
rewarded as such," he said.
This week's revelations come four years after a similar
scandal in which camera-maker Olympus Corp concealed
nearly $1.7 billion in losses from shareholders.
Both scandals also raise questions about the quality of
Japan company audits, which rate poorly compared with developed
market peers, according to data compiled by Hong Kong-based GMT
Research.
"One of the problems is that audit fees are very low in
Japan. It's nonsense that auditors, on these fees, are doing any
proper work," said Robert Medd, a partner at GMT.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)