KAWASAKI, Japan Feb 20 Toshiba Corp President Hisao Tanaka said on Thursday that the Japanese conglomerate aimed to be in the global top three companies making imaging diagnostics for medical use by the end of a three-year business plan through March 2016.

Toshiba, which has positioned healthcare as the third pillar of growth in addition to NAND flash memory chips and power generation, has said it aims to make 600 billion yen ($5.87 billion) in revenue from the sector in the same year, and 1 trillion yen in the year to March 2018. ($1 = 102.2150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)