* FY op profit forecast cut to Y200 bln, vs Y275 bln
consensus
* Q3 operating profit drops 72 pct on yen, euro zone crisis
* Shares fall 1.8 pct on forecast cut report, Nikkei up 0.1
pct
By James Topham
TOKYO, Jan 31 Toshiba Corp,
Japan's biggest chip maker, booked a 72 percent fall in
quarterly operating profit on Tuesday and slashed its annual
profit forecast as a strong yen and the euro-zone debt crisis
hit profits.
The industrial electronics conglomerate also cut its annual
television sales forecast amid slumping domestic sales in a
possible sign that bigger Japanese TV makers may be in for a
steep fall in profits from their TV business when they report
results over the coming days.
Toshiba, the world's No.2 maker of flash memory chips behind
Samsung Electronics and a supplier to Apple
, cut its annual operating profit forecast by a third to
200 billion yen ($2.62 billion). That was below the 275 billion
yen consensus estimate of 23 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters
I/B/E/S.
Weak domestic TV sales, which have also plagued Japanese
makers such as Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp,
led Toshiba to trim its TV sales forecast for the year ending
March 31 to 15 million TVs from 18 million.
"Toshiba has managed its TV segment comparatively well, but
now even it's facing the same fate as its competitors," said
Yoshiharu Izumi, a senior analyst at JP Morgan in Tokyo.
Quarterly sales in its digital products division, which
includes LCD TVs, fell by a quarter, in part as the end of the
transition to terrestrial digital broadcasting and expiration of
a stimulus programme for energy-efficient goods led to a big
fall in TV sales in Japan.
Toshiba posted an operating profit of 10.5 billion yen for
October-December, significantly lower than an average estimate
for a 58.8 billion yen profit in a poll of four analysts by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.for the year to March.
Flooding in Thailand also weighed on quarterly earnings
after it forced the maker of a wide range of electronic goods,
from rice cookers to nuclear reactors, to halt some of its
manufacturing lines.
On a net basis, Toshiba fell to a 10.6 billion yen loss in
the quarter, from a 12.37 billion yen net profit a year earlier.
CHIPS
Quarterly sales in Toshiba's electronics devices business,
which includes semiconductors, sank 10 percent.
Revenues fell due to lower prices for memory chips and less
demand for System LSI and discrete chips, amid a falling market
for personal computers and TVs in Europe and the United States.
Last week, flash memory supplier SanDisk warned
that weaker demand from some mobile device manufacturers would
hurt its revenue in the first half of this year.
Shares in Toshiba, which competes with South Korea's Samsung
Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor Inc in
semiconductors and with GE and Areva in
nuclear reactors, have fallen by one-third over the past 12
months, compared with a 14 percent drop in Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei average.
Tuesday's earnings results came after the market closed.
Shares of Toshiba settled 1.8 percent lower, versus a 0.1
percent gain in the Nikkei, pressured by a report in the
Nikkei business daily that the company would cut its outlook.
Rival consumer electronics maker Sony will announce results
on Thursday, with Panasonic to do so on Friday.