Tech slump drives European shares to seven-week low
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds details, updates prices)
TOKYO Jan 31 Toshiba Corp has not taken any particular action in regards to troubled Japanese firms Olympus Corp and Elpida Memory, a senior executive for the company said on Tuesday.
Toshiba's name has been mentioned in media reports about aiding both Olympus and Elpida in various degrees, but Senior Managing Executive Officer Makoto Kubo told reporters at an earnings briefing that Toshiba has taken no special action.
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds details, updates prices)
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)