TOKYO Jan 31 Toshiba Corp has not taken any particular action in regards to troubled Japanese firms Olympus Corp and Elpida Memory, a senior executive for the company said on Tuesday.

Toshiba's name has been mentioned in media reports about aiding both Olympus and Elpida in various degrees, but Senior Managing Executive Officer Makoto Kubo told reporters at an earnings briefing that Toshiba has taken no special action.