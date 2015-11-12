* Toshiba suing 5 former execs for $2.44 mln
* Unnamed investor sought more damages and targets
* Lawyers seek explanation on current execs' accountability
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Nov 12 Toshiba Corp's lawsuit
against former executives linked to a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal is a defensive manoeuvre that highlights a lack of
sincere reform, lawyers and corporate governance experts said.
The 300 million yen ($2.44 million) in damages Toshiba is
seeking pales in comparison with the over $7 billion decline in
its stock market value since the accounting problems came to
light in early April.
Moreover, lawyers said, Toshiba has yet to fully explain why
it is limiting its lawsuit to just five former executives,
effectively absolving some current officials who were in senior
roles during the years it was padding profits.
Such doubts highlight worries that Japan's newly-implemented
corporate governance guidelines could fail to bring about
substantial improvements in management accountability.
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate said on Saturday that it
sued five former executives, including three former CEOs, for
mismanagement. The move came after an individual investor
threatened to sue executives including current CEO Masashi
Muromachi, unless Toshiba did so itself.
"What investors are most concerned about is whether the
current top executives, including the chairman and CEO, are
responsible ... It feels strange that the company has not
touched on why the current CEO is not held accountable," said
Nobuo Gohara, a lawyer who took part in an audit of Olympus Corp
after its accounting scandal in 2011.
"You can't really say we're seeing better corporate
governance at work when the company has sued just so that it
won't get sued."
The unnamed investor had demanded that Toshiba sue 28 former
and current executives including Muromachi for 1 billion yen in
damages. Yoshihiko Kin, a lawyer representing the investor, said
the lawsuit, while better than nothing, was lacking.
"We're considering a lawsuit against the executives who were
not sued by the company," he told Reuters.
Previous CEO Hisao Tanaka, his two predecessors, and a
string of other senior officials resigned in July. Muromachi, a
director during most of the period the company inflated its
earnings, was promoted to CEO.
Toshiba has said it inflated its profits by about 155
billion yen over roughly seven years. Third-party investigators
blamed senior management as well as a culture that discouraged
employees from questioning authority.
Toshiba has since appointed more outsiders to its board of
directors, in a nod to the new corporate governance code
promoted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
But corporate law expert Daisuke Yuki, at Nozomi Sogo
Attorneys at Law, said it was still unclear how much effort had
gone into establishing that others were not responsible.
Toshiba declined to comment.
($1 = 123.2800 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen
Coates)