* GPIF sued Toshiba for $9.2 mln via Japan Trustee Services
Bank
* Toshiba shares still down 40 pct since April 2015
TOKYO, June 23 Japan's public pension fund said
it sued Toshiba Corp for 964 million yen ($9.2 million)
through an asset manager for losses stemming from the technology
and industrial conglomerate's $1.3 billion accounting scandal
last year.
A Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) official
confirmed a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday which said a
lawsuit by Japan Trustee Services Bank against Toshiba, filed on
May 6 and previously reported by other media, had been on its
behalf.
A hearing is set for June 21, the official said.
Toshiba's shares have been recovering in recent months but
are still down around 40 percent from early April 2015 when
Toshiba first disclosed accounting irregularities.
GPIF, the world's biggest pension fund, decided in 2014 to
double its allocation for share holdings in its trillion-dollar
portfolio, while slashing investments in low-yielding government
bonds, in a bid for greater returns and risk.
It has also said it could consider corporate governance, in
addition to investor returns, when deciding on stock
investments, raising expectations it could play a bigger role in
improving corporate governance in Japan.
Toshiba was not immediately available for comment.
An investigation last year found widespread accounting
errors throughout the laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate, and
blamed a corporate culture in which employees found it difficult
to question their superiors.
