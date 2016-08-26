TOKYO Aug 26 Toshiba Corp said on Friday a Japanese trust bank was suing it for 12 billion yen ($119 million) for losses stemming from the company's $1.3 billion accounting scandal last year.

Japan Trustee Services Bank had filed the suit with the Tokyo District Court on Aug. 9, the technology and industrial conglomerate said in a statement.

Toshiba said it would set aside a "reasonable" amount of cash to cover any damages and would revise its earnings guidance as needed. ($1 = 100.4400 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)