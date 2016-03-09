TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Canon Inc is set
to buy Toshiba Corp's medical equipment unit for 700
billion yen ($6.2 billion), beating rival Fujifilm Holdings Corp
in a hotly contested auction, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Wednesday.
The conglomerate put Toshiba Medical Systems Corp on the
block to help fund restructuring after a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal, attracting a bevy of suitors, particularly Japanese
imaging companies whose products range from cameras and copiers
to diagnostic devices.
Toshiba Medical, the world's second-largest manufacturer of
CT scan machines, also makes X-ray and magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI) systems. It had revenue of 405.6 billion yen in
the past financial year.
The second-round of bidding also included Konica Minolta Inc
which had teamed up with European buyout firm
Permira, a source familiar with the matter said
earlier.
Toshiba said it would be making an announcement shortly.
($1 = 112.5700 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and William Mallard; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)