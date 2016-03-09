TOKYO, March 9 Toshiba Corp said its
board of directors would hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss
the planned sale of its medical equipment unit and announce the
outcome "swiftly" if any decision is reached.
In a statement, the cash-strapped Japanese company said it
had not yet decided on the likely buyer of Toshiba Medical
Systems Corp, responding to a Nikkei business daily report that
Canon Inc was the front-runner with a bid of over 700
billion yen ($6.2 billion).
People familiar with the process had told Reuters earlier
Toshiba was poised to settle on a preferred bidder on Wednesday.
($1 = 112.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)