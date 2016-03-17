TOKYO, March 17 Canon Inc has agreed to
buy Toshiba Corp's medical equipment unit for 665.5
billion yen ($5.9 billion), the companies said on Thursday.
The Japanese maker of cameras and office equipment last week
won exclusive negotiating rights to buy Toshiba Medical
Corp.
Toshiba, which is selling the unit to help fund
restructuring after a massive accounting scandal, said the deal
would yield a profit of about 590 billion yen in the current
fiscal year ending this month if it closes in time.
Canon, which makes X-ray machines and eye examination
devices, has been trying for years to expand in high-margin
medical devices particularly as demand for cameras has declined
with the advent of smartphones.
($1 = 112.1400 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)