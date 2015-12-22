TOKYO Dec 22 Moody's Investors Services on
Tuesday said it downgraded its rating of Toshiba Corp
credit to junk after the Japanese conglomerate forecast a record
net loss for this fiscal year and cut jobs, following a $1.3
billion accounting scandal.
Moody's cut Toshiba's long-term senior unsecured bonds to
speculative grade Ba2 from Baa3, and said it would review the
rating for further downgrade.
"The downgrades were prompted by Toshiba's announcement of
its structural reform plan and financial forecast for the fiscal
year ending 31 March 2016," Moody's senior analyst Masako
Kuwahara said in a statement.
"We expect that Toshiba's leverage will stay high over a
prolonged period, given that its restructuring costs will exceed
our previous estimates, and our expectation of improvement in
earnings, if any, for each business segment will be very gradual
even after the restructuring."
Toshiba in August said it had overstated profits beginning
in the business year through March 2009.
On Monday, the firm said it would cut around 5 percent of
its staff and sell assets to focus on semiconductors and nuclear
energy. It said restructuring costs would push its loss for the
year to about 550 billion yen ($4.53 billion).
Analysts have questioned whether such streamlining can help
turn around the 140-year-old company considering falling profit
margins in the chip industry and a nuclear phase-out in
developed countries following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)