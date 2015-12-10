TOKYO Dec 10 Toshiba Corp is asking
Japanese financial institutions to help fund a nuclear project
in northwest England, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, as the conglomerate looks for ways to ease
financial burdens after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
Toshiba holds a 60 percent stake in the NuGen UK nuclear
joint venture with France's Engie, and plans to
provide three of its Westinghouse AP1000 reactors for the
Moorside project to be built near the Sellafield nuclear site in
west Cumbria.
While financing plans have yet to be formally drawn up, the
scandal has made it more difficult for Toshiba to take on its
planned share of the building costs by itself, the sources said,
adding that they estimate its share of those costs at more than
$2 billion.
Tapping domestic financial institutions for help in funding
an overseas nuclear project is a rare move for a Japanese
nuclear company, underscoring the financial impact of the
scandal.
In overseas nuclear reactor projects, it is common for the
main company in charge to foot around 10 percent of the total
cost, which it usually does either on its own or in partnership
with other nuclear power firms.
"It has become difficult for Toshiba to do this on its own,"
said one of the sources. The sources said the conglomerate had
made requests to insurers and as well as some banks. They
declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
to the media on the matter.
A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment. NuGen officials
were not immediately available for comment.
Toshiba has not formally announced cost projections for the
3.4 gigawatt Moorside project that is part of Britain's plan to
replace its ageing fleet of nuclear reactors and polluting coal
plants.
Company sources have previously said that until two years
ago Toshiba had estimated a total cost of 1.5 trillion yen
($12.4 billion). But industry analysts now believe the cost
could be roughly double that due to higher-than-expected labour
costs and stricter safety standards.
Financing plans for the project are not due to be finalised
until 2018. The first of the three reactors is slated to begin
operations in 2024.
Toshiba's stock has fallen about 40 percent since news of
accounting woes began to emerge. Japan's securities watchdog on
Monday recommended Toshiba be fined a record 7.37 billion yen
($60.5 million) for overstating profits. It is also being sued
by shareholders over damages brought about by stock losses.
($1 = 121.4400 yen)
