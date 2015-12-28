TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp may
need to curb its ambitions in nuclear power even as it looks set
to win a deal in India, battling both competition from emerging
market rivals and the impact of its own deteriorating finances,
industry experts said.
A senior Indian government official told Reuters earlier
this month that the country expects to seal a contract with
Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to build six nuclear
reactors in the first half of next year.
The deal, estimated to be worth as much as $2 billion per
reactor, is a blessing for Toshiba as the laptop-to-nuclear
conglomerate overhauls its loss-making consumer electronics
division in the wake of a $1.3 billion book-keeping scandal.
Yet industry experts say it is far from securing its goal of
building 64 reactors over the next 15 years - an ambitious plan
announced in November and even more bullish than its outlook
before the 2011 Fukushima disaster that spurred a nuclear
phase-out among developed nations such as Germany.
Moreover, they say Russia and China are beefing up efforts
to export their own reactors with lower prices.
In 2013, Toshiba lost to Russia's Rosatom in supplying
Finland's Fennovoima power plant project, and analysts say
there's little assurance Toshiba will beat out cheaper
manufacturers vying for contracts in emerging countries such as
China, India and Turkey.
"I expect Russia and China to eventually dominate the
nuclear market," Hideo Kubota, nuclear expert at Japan's Tepia
Research Institute, said.
"Their reactors are significantly price competitive," he
noted.
Toshiba's deteriorating capital base, laid bare in recent
financial reports after years of exaggerated profits, also means
the company lacks the financial flexibility often required of
nuclear reactor suppliers.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Toshiba was asking
Japanese financial institutions to help fund the NuGen UK
nuclear project in northwest England.
The scandal has made it more difficult for Toshiba to take
on its planned share of the building costs by itself, the
sources said.
Moody's also recently downgraded the company's debt rating
to junk status, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange has placed Toshiba
stocks in a special "watch" category to see whether it can
improve internal controls. Both moves make it difficult for the
company to raise funding through debt or new shares.
That also leaves Toshiba at a disadvantage to rivals such as
Hitachi Ltd. An executive at Hitachi, declining to be
named because he was commenting on a competitor, said massive
costs for reactors meant suppliers were increasingly expected to
submit funding proposals along with bids for reactor projects.
"Nowadays, nuclear projects must be accompanied by financing
plans," the executive said.
Yet Toshiba insiders are upbeat, saying they expect it to
take time for rivals such as Chinese manufacturers to catch up
with Westinghouse's quality standards.
Toshiba Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi has so far refused
to back down on the company's ambitious plans in the nuclear
industry, saying a push for cleaner energy gave the business
plenty of room to grow.
"We expect to see considerable demand for new plants
globally as part of an effort to address global warming," he
told reporters last week. "If we can maintain our
competitiveness, we are confident that our nuclear business will
grow big."
