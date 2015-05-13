The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as people are reflected on a window at the company's Hydrogen Energy R&D Center after its opening ceremony in Tokyo April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) warned it was likely to mark down its reported operating profit for the three fiscal years through March 2014 by a total of at least 50 billion yen ($419.43 million) after an investigation into accounting irregularities.

The announcement late on Wednesday soothed investors' fears the probe could lead to a major scandal, and helped push up Toshiba's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) 12 percent overnight.

Toshiba had delayed its quarterly earnings announcement and cancelled a year-end dividend due to the probe, launched last month and extended last week.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)