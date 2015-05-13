Sri Lankan shares post 1-yr closing high on continued foreign buying
COLOMBO, May 5 Sri Lankan shares rose to a one-year closing high on Friday, led by banking and diversified stocks, on continued foreign buying.
TOKYO May 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp warned it was likely to mark down its reported operating profit for the three fiscal years through March 2014 by a total of at least 50 billion yen ($419.43 million) after an investigation into accounting irregularities.
The announcement late on Wednesday soothed investors' fears the probe could lead to a major scandal, and helped push up Toshiba's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) 12 percent overnight.
Toshiba had delayed its quarterly earnings announcement and cancelled a year-end dividend due to the probe, launched last month and extended last week.
($1 = 119.2100 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
May 4 Delta Air Lines apologized on Thursday after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to waiting passengers, the latest U.S. airline to apologize over incidents on board their flights.