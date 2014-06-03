TOKYO, June 3 Toshiba Corp, a top maker
of flash memory chips used in smartphones, said on Tuesday it
has filed suit in a Taiwan court against Taiwan's Powerchip
Technology Corp and three other firms charging
infringement of its flash memory patents.
A Toshiba spokesman said the company was seeking T$100
million ($3.3 million) in compensation in the case. The company
is also seeking a halt of the sale and manufacture of products
that it says infringe its patents.
In March, Toshiba also filed suit against South Korea's SK
Hynix Inc seeking damages in a case over suspected
theft of data related to its flash memory chip technology.
($1 = 29.9855 Taiwan New Dollars)
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Edmund Klamann; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)