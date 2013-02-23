TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's Toshiba Corp will
appoint Corporate Senior Executive Vice President Hisao Tanaka
as company president in June, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Saturday.
Incumbent President Norio Sasaki, 63, will become Vice
Chairman, a position to be created at the company for the first
time, the sources said.
Chairman Atsutoshi Nishida, 69, will stay in his post with
the electronics firm.
The appointments are expected to be officially approved by
the board in June.
Toshiba declined to comment.
Tanaka, 62, joined the company in 1973. Sasaki is a member
of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, the government top
economic panel, and is also expected to made a vice chairman of
Japan's biggest business lobby, Keidanren, in June.
