By Reiji Murai
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp has set up a
committee headed by a former prosecutor to broaden a probe of
accounting irregularities that overstated operating profits by
at least $420 million in recent years.
The industrial conglomerate spooked investors last week,
saying it was extending an investigation into inappropriate
reporting of some infrastructure project costs and construction
work. It said this week the irregularities may mean it has to
mark down three years of profit by about 7 percent.
To buttress an internal probe, Toshiba on Friday appointed a
panel of four outsiders, headed by Koichi Ueda, a lawyer and
former head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, as well
as another lawyer and two accountants.
"We will offer the third-party committee's investigation our
complete cooperation and make utmost efforts to regain trust in
the company," said CEO Hisao Tanaka.
He apologised to shareholders for the problems, which have
wiped 15 percent off the company's value in the past week, and
said he would take a 50 percent cut in his compensation until
the company is again able to pay a dividend.
The second accounting investigation in less than two years
for Toshiba, whose businesses extend from laptop computers to
nuclear power plants, has provided unwelcome echoes for some in
the Tokyo market of previous probes that billowed into major
corporate scandals.
In the highest profile case in recent years, camera and
medical equipment maker Olympus Corp in 2011 admitted
to a 13-year cover-up that hid $1.7 billion in losses.
Whether the accounting irregularities were intentional or
caused by an institutional problem will be determined by the new
panel, Tanaka said.
Toshiba said the new panel will look at the parent company
and its 593 consolidated subsidiaries, including electrical
engineering giant Westinghouse Electric Co. The probe will
broaden the business areas and accounting issues being
investigated by the internal panel. Toshiba said it does not yet
know the scope or time frame for the third-party investigation.
Toshiba, which has twice delayed reporting its earnings for
the year ended in March because of the irregularities, said it
will release them as promptly as possible after the new probe is
complete.
But it said it will "disclose any material information, if
found" by either probe as soon as possible.
The company's 50 billion yen initial estimate of overstated
operating profits for the three business years through March
2014 involved nine cases, Toshiba said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keith Weir)