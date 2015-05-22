* Adds to investigation at infrastructure projects
TOKYO, May 22 Japan industrial conglomerate
Toshiba Corp said on Friday it would investigate
accounting practices in its TV, computer and chip businesses,
extending a probe already under way into irregularities that led
to profits being overstated by at least $415 million in recent
years.
The move comes after Toshiba last week set up a third-party
committee, headed by a former prosecutor, to conduct an
independent inquiry in addition to its own internal
investigation into accounting problems related to infrastructure
and construction work.
Toshiba said previously it was likely to mark down operating
profit by at least 50 billion yen ($415 million) for the three
years through March 2014 after it found inappropriate reporting
of some infrastructure project costs and construction work.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses extend from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, have slid about 20 percent
since it disclosed the latest scandal in early April. The stock
turned higher after Friday's statement, and was up 0.7 percent
in Tokyo, outpacing the broader market, which was flat.
The accounting probe - the second at the company in less
than two years - has forced Toshiba to delay reporting its
earnings for the fiscal year ended in March. On Friday, Toshiba
said it plans to release earnings as soon as possible after the
probe is complete.
($1 = 120.8300 yen)
