TOKYO May 29 Japanese industrial conglomerate
Toshiba Corp said on Friday that an ongoing independent
investigation into accounting irregularities was likely to last
until mid-July, and that it
was asking the government for an extension to the standard legal
deadline for filing its annual report.
Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year
that ended in March because of the investigation into its
book-keeping, which it says likely led to profits being
overstated by at least $415 million in recent years.
The company's results for the full fiscal year would
normally have been reported by mid-May, and the standard
deadline for filing annual reports is end-June.
It said it now expects to submit its annual report in August
and announce its fiscal first-quarter results by September 14, a
month later than the standard deadline for April-June earnings
reports. The company plans to hold an annual general meeting on
June 25 for shareholders to vote on appointing its board of
directors, as well as an extraordinary meeting of shareholders
after the third-party investigation is over, it said.
