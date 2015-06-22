TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp's
semiconductor and personal computer businesses were also
affected by accounting irregularities, which is likely to force
the Japanese industrial conglomerate to revise down profit
further, the Nikkei business daily reported.
In May, Toshiba set up a third-party committee to expand a
probe into other businesses after an internal investigation
found accounting problems related to infrastructure and
construction work.
The company has said inappropriate book-keeping likely led
to profits being overstated by about 54 billion yen ($438
million) in recent years.
A Toshiba spokeswoman said the Nikkei report was not based
on anything that the company had announced and that the
third-party investigation was ongoing.
The probe is expected to take until mid-July.
($1 = 123.3900 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)