TOKYO Dec 10 Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp
could cut more than 1,000 jobs as it overhauls its
weaker operations, including through an imminent sale of its
Indonesian television factory, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Thursday.
Toshiba, whose businesses range from home appliances to
nuclear power, has been looking to restructure its operations as
it works to recover from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
The Nikkei said Toshiba was in final negotiations with
electronics makers in Taiwan, mainland China and elsewhere to
sell its Indonesian TV plant, adding the factory was likely to
fetch several billion yen.
Toshiba said in a statement that nothing had been decided,
including the sale of the Indonesian TV factory.
Shares in Toshiba were up 1 percent in Tokyo, outperforming
a drop in the overall market.
Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi has said Toshiba could lay
off staff in its underperforming home appliances, TV and PC
businesses.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)