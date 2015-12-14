Dec 14 Toshiba Corp is looking to cut
up to 7,000 jobs, as it looks to streamline operations in the
wake of an accounting scandal, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Most of the 6,000-7,000 job cuts will be in the company's
lifestyle segment, which includes consumer appliances, the
newspaper said. (s.nikkei.com/1Qi332N)
Toshiba is also looking to "drastically" reduce operations
at its Ome factory, Tokyo, which makes televisions and personal
computers, and is considering stopping developing televisions
altogether, according to the report.
The Japanese conglomerate's chief executive, Hisao Tanaka,
and a string of other senior officials resigned in July in the
country's biggest accounting scandal in years.
An independent inquiry had found that the CEO had been aware
the company had inflated its profits by $1.2 billion over a
period of several years.
Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 43 percent
this year.
