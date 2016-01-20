Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
TOKYO A fund backed by the Japanese government has proposed buying Toshiba Corp's electric appliances business, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
The Yomiuri, citing unnamed sources, said the Innovation Network Corp of Japan would make a 100 percent investment after Toshiba split off the business.
The INCJ is considering merging the business with the appliances unit of Sharp Corp, whose business reconstruction the fund also plans to support, the paper said.
Toshiba has embarked on a large-scale restructuring after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.