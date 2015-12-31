Dec 31 A Japanese state-backed fund will help
Toshiba rebuild its home electronics division and other
operations by facilitating tie-ups with Sharp and
others, the Nikkei reported.
Toshiba is looking to merge its white goods segment with its
counterpart at Sharp or another Japanese home electronics
manufacturer, the newspaper said. (s.nikkei.com/1YPpdhr)
Support would come from the industry ministry and
public-private investment fund, the Innovation Network Corp of
Japan (INCJ), the report said.
The fund could also help Toshiba restructure its nuclear
power business as the manufacturer hopes to find a partner for
boiling-water reactors, the paper reported.
Toshiba was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported earlier this month that INCJ was looking to
inject funds into Sharp and was pursuing a broader restructuring
of the troubled firm including a possible merger with Toshiba's
consumer electronics arm.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen
Coates)