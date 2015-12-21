TOKYO Dec 21 Toshiba Corp said on
Monday it would discuss its restructuring measures and it may
announce the impact on its business for this fiscal year ending
March.
The Nikkei business daily reported over the weekend the
company is expected to forecast a record net loss of more than
500 billion yen ($4.13 billion) for the fiscal year on
restructuring costs. [nL3N148041 ]
The company said the report was not based on any official
announcement but added that if the board decided on
restructuring steps on Monday, it would likely incur a
significant loss.
Toshiba shares were down about 9 percent at 257 yen on
Monday, while the benchmark Nikkei index was down 1.3
percent.
Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear
power, is in the throes of restructuring after revelations this
year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as
fiscal 2008.
