By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Dec 21 Toshiba Corp said on
Monday it would book a record net loss this year and cut around
5 percent of its workforce as the sprawling conglomerate,
reeling from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, focuses on chips
and nuclear energy.
But analysts question whether streamlining can return the
140-year-old Japanese bulwark to dominance considering falling
profit margins in the chip industry and a nuclear phase-out in
developed countries since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The change in fortune at Toshiba, whose former executives
have led Japan's business lobby and advised governments, comes
as the company's shares languish at 40 percent below their value
in April when management first disclosed accounting problems.
Toshiba later said it overstated profits beginning in the
business year through March 2009. It has since begun
restructuring after an investigation of its accounts revealed
businesses in poor health.
On Monday, Toshiba said restructuring will push its loss for
the year through March to about 550 billion yen ($4.53 billion),
far worse than at the height of the global financial crisis.
The firm will cut 6,800 consumer electronics jobs taking its
total this year beyond 10,000, including those previously
announced and seeking voluntary early retirement. It will also
sell its Indonesian TV assembly plant, effectively exiting
overseas TV production.
"By implementing this plan, we would like to regain the
trust of all stakeholders and transform ourselves into a robust
business," Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told a news
conference.
SHAKY PILLARS
Analysts doubt whether Toshiba can recover its prestige. The
company launched the world's first mass-market laptop in 1985
but has seen its consumer electronics business dwindle in the
face of price competition with Asian rivals.
Japanese consumer electronics makers have lost market share
over the past decade to Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd and other more nimble and innovative rivals.
Domestic peers Sony Corp and NEC Corp in
past years announced job cuts comparable to those at Toshiba,
while Sharp Corp is currently seeking funds to rescue
its ailing display business.
Downsizing in consumer electronics operations leaves
semiconductors and nuclear power as Toshiba's main pillars.
Its semiconductor division is profitable and leads the
NAND-flash memory chip market along with SanDisk Corp
and Samsung. But margins have fallen as smartphone sales slowed.
"Toshiba said it will focus on chips but it will take time
for profit to regrow," said analyst Hideki Yasuda of Ace
Research Institute. Profitability at Toshiba's nuclear business
including U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse is also a concern, Yasuda
said.
Toshiba last month said Westinghouse wrote down assets by
$1.3 billion over the 2012 and 2013 business years. Analysts
have also said Westinghouse faces increasing competition from
Chinese and Russian builders of cheaper reactors.
