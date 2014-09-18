TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said it would cut 900 jobs in a restructuring of its PC business
that will include an exit from business-to-consumer operations
in some regions.
The Japanese electronics conglomerate expects the PC
restructuring to cut operating profit by 45 billion yen ($414
million) but did not change its earnings forecast for the
current year to March, as better-than-expected earnings in
electricity and other operations offset the impact.
Toshiba said the job cuts, to be carried out during the
current financial year, were expected to cut fixed costs by more
than 20 billion yen compared with 2013/14.
(1 US dollar = 108.7000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)