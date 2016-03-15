TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said it would unveil its business strategy for next fiscal year
on Friday in an announcement expected to include plans to sell
its medical equipment unit to Canon Inc and boost its
finances after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
In the wake of a book-keeping scandal in which Toshiba
overstated profits from around 2009, Chief Executive Masashi
Muromachi has announced more than 10,000 job cuts and plans to
sell its loss-making laptops and home appliances businesses.
Toshiba last week said it granted Canon exclusive
negotiating rights to buy Toshiba Medical after a hotly
contested auction, with a report putting Canon's offer at more
than $6 billion.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Chang-Ran Kim)