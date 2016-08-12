TOKYO Aug 12 Toshiba Corp on Friday
said extensive restructuring helped the Japanese conglomerate
swing to its first operating profit in six quarters, signalling
recovery from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal that unmasked
underperforming operations.
Toshiba, whose output is as diverse as consumer electronics
and nuclear power reactors, reported profit of 20.1 billion yen
($196.90 million) for April-June. That compared with a
year-earlier loss of 6.5 billion yen, and missed the Starmine
SmartEstimate of a 33.5 billion yen in profit based on 5 analyst
estimates.
Earlier on Friday, the Nikkei business daily reported the
result as 20 billion yen, which Toshiba subsequently said was
"close".
The conglomerate kept its outlook for the financial year
through March at 120 billion yen in profit, a turnaround from
the 719.1 billion yen loss in the previous year.
($1 = 102.0800 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)