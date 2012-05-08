TOKYO May 8 Toshiba Corp, Japan's
leading chip maker, posted a 14 percent drop in annual operating
profit, hit hard by a strong yen and slower demand due to the
euro zone debt crisis.
Operating profit fell to 206.65 billion yen ($2.6 billion)
in the year ended March 31, the electronics company said on
Tuesday. That was a whisker below the consensus estimate of
208.7 billion yen in a survey of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Toshiba said demand for its television sets and personal
computers has remained weak, although the appetite for its flash
memory chips from Apple Inc has increased.
For this fiscal year, Toshiba forecast operating profit may
jump 45 percent to 300 billion yen, boosted by demand for
Apple's iPhones and iPads.
The profit outlook was above the mean estimate of 281.9
billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts.
Shares in Toshiba, which competes with Samsung Electronics
and Hynix Semiconductor Inc in
semiconductors and with GE and Areva in
nuclear reactors, are up about 1 percent so far this year,
compared with a rise of around 8 percent in the benchmark Nikkei
.