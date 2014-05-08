TOKYO May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp on
Thursday forecast record operating profit this business year as
buoyant sales of power grid equipment and robust income from
flash memory chips offset weakness in its nuclear reactor
business.
Toshiba, one of the world's leading suppliers of flash
memory chips used in smartphones and tablet computers, forecast
operating profit of 330 billion yen ($3.24 billion) in the year
ending March 31.
That was lower than an average estimate of 355 billion yen
from 22 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In the business
year just ended, the Japanese infrastructure company posted an
operating profit of 291 billion yen, 47 percent higher than the
previous year.
($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)