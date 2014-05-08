(Corrects to add dropped words: 'to' help in para 2, 'the'
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp
forecast operating profit to climb 14 percent to a record this
business year, as buoyant sales of power grid equipment and
robust income from flash memory chips offset weakness in its
nuclear reactor business.
Increased demand for power distribution systems and railroad
network equipment is expected to help profit at its energy and
infrastructure unit double. While income from semiconductors is
expected to fall, it will still account for more than half of
operating profit.
Toshiba, a leading supplier of flash memory chips used in
smartphones and tablet computers, predicted operating income of
330 billion yen ($3.2 billion) in the year ending March 31, also
boosted by an expected rebound in consumer appliances such as
TVs and computers.
The guidance, however, fell short of an average estimate of
355 billion yen from 22 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In
the business year just ended, it posted an operating profit of
291 billion yen, 47 percent higher than the previous year.
Toshiba's power grid business is set to be in focus after
the Nikkei business daily said the Japanese conglomerate will
offer to buy Alstom's power grid unit if General
Electric Co purchases the French firm's energy business.
Alstom, which is reviewing GE's offer, has given Germany's
Siemens AG until the end of May to make a rival bid.
"We are always considering M&A options to forward our
business and we can't deny the possibility of something
happening in this area, but in regard to Alstom there is nothing
concrete," a spokesman for Toshiba said.
The earnings gains come despite a slump for its nuclear
power operations. Toshiba, which in 2006 bet big on a revival in
nuclear power with the acquisition of pressurised reactor
builder Westinghouse, has struggled to win business since the
2011 Fukushima disaster.
On Wednesday it wrote down more than $300 million on the
value of its 10 percent stake in Nuclear Innovation North
America, a company planning to build two new reactors at the
nuclear plant in Texas because of uncertainty over regulatory
approval of the project.
But China may soon provide a boost as it may sign as early
as next year the first of several contracts for eight new
nuclear reactors from Westinghouse Electric Co. The eight
projects, including machinery and services, are expected to cost
$24 billion.
($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)