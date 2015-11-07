TOKYO Nov 7 Japan's Toshiba Corp
reported on Saturday a second-quarter operating loss and said it
has sued five former executives, including three former chief
executive officers, over their roles in a $1.3 billion
accounting scandal.
The laptops-to-nuclear power conglomerate posted an
operating loss of 79.5 billion yen ($645.66 million) in the
July-September second half of the current fiscal year that began
in April. That compared with a 90.2 billion yen profit a year
earlier.
The dismal results mainly reflect sluggish sales of home
appliances and a writedown for the point-of-sale information
system business.
Toshiba also said it is seeking damages from the five former
executives for mismanagement. A panel set up by Toshiba found
previous CEO Hisao Tanaka and his two predecessors had played a
part in the overstatement of profits.
They have denied any involvement.
($1 = 123.1300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)