* Toshiba sues 5 former executives, including 3 CEOs
* Reports July-Sept operating loss of $646 mln
* Dismal results add pressure for restructuring
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Toshiba Corp said
on Saturday it has sued five former executives, including three
former chief executives, over mismanagement, in an apparent
attempt by the current leadership to distance itself from a $1.3
billion accounting scandal.
The laptops-to-nuclear power conglomerate also said it swung
to an operating loss of 79.5 billion yen ($645.66 million) in
the three months through September, from a 90.2 billion yen
profit a year earlier.
The dismal results, which had been flagged this week, adds
pressure on Toshiba to implement drastic restructuring steps
that are long overdue as its profit-padding masked many
unprofitable businesses.
"We're lagging behind in restructuring the unit in charge of
personal computers, television and home appliances," Toshiba's
chief financial officer, Masayoshi Hirata, told a news
conference.
In a statement released at the news conference, Toshiba said
it was seeking damages totalling 300 million yen ($2.44 million)
from previous CEO Hisao Tanaka, his two predecessors and two
former chief financial officers.
The lawsuit, filed with the Tokyo District Court on
Saturday, was based on a report submitted by an independent
panel investigating liability of 98 former and current
executives for the overstatement of profits over seven years.
The panel of three lawyers concluded that the executives'
negligence over dubious accounting practices caused damage to
the company, Toshiba said.
The three former executives resigned in July, but denied any
direct involvement.
They were not immediately available for comment.
Toshiba set up the independent panel in September after an
individual shareholder demanded the company file a lawsuit for 1
billion yen in damages against 28 former and current executives.
It was Japan's worst corporate scandal since medical
equipment maker Olympus Corp was found to have covered
up $1.7 billion in losses in late 2011. Olympus sued more than
20 former and incumbent executives for damages.
Toshiba announced a plan to sell its imaging sensor business
to Sony Corp in October, but a wide range
of other loss-making operations remain untouched.
($1 = 123.1300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Robert Birsel)