TOKYO May 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp said
it expects to post an operating profit this financial year after
a big loss last year on large writedowns and restructuring costs
in the wake of a damaging accounting scandal.
The industrial conglomerate forecast an operating profit of
120 billion yen ($1.10 billion) for the current financial year.
It booked an operating loss of 719.1 billion yen for the
year just ended, hurt in particular by a $2.3 billion writedown
on its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to address lingering
doubts over its accounting practices.
A $1.3 billion book-keeping scandal last year pushed Toshiba
to axe 14,000 jobs, sell its medical equipment business to Canon
Inc and its white goods unit to Chinese household
appliance giant Midea Group Co Ltd.
($1 = 108.8900 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)