TOKYO Jan 31 Toshiba Corp posted a 72 percent drop in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, as it battled a strong yen and a weak global economy.

Profit at the world's No. 2 chipmaker fell to 10.5 billion yen ($137.5 million) for the October-December period, compared with a consensus estimate of a 58.8 billion yen profit, based on forecasts by four analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toshiba has been hurt by weak demand for its PCs and TVs, but has benefited from robust sales of tablets and other devices using its flash memory chips.

It cut its annual forecast to 200 billion yen from 300 billion yen, compared with the 275 billion yen consensus estimate of 23 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Toshiba, which competes with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix Semiconductor Inc in semiconductors and with GE and Areva in nuclear reactors, have fallen by one-third over the past 12 months, compared with a 14 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average.