TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Toshiba Corp is set to report a net loss of more than 35 billion yen ($294 million) for the financial year that ended in March due to asset impairment charges and other losses, the Nikkei daily reported on Monday.

The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate, which has disclosed $1.2 billion in accounting irregularities, is set to announce last year's results on Monday as well as revised figures dating back to fiscal 2008, the paper said.

Toshiba had no immediate comment.

The Yomiuri daily reported last week the annual net loss was likely to total about 10 billion yen.

Toshiba had previously expected a 120 billion yen net profit, although it pulled that forecast in May when it announced the accounting probe was being expanded and undertaken by independent investigators.

The full-year results were delayed twice - first due to the original investigation and again a week ago when it said it had discovered new errors.

The Nikkei said the Tokyo Stock Exchange is expected to impose a fine of 91.2 million yen on Toshiba for undermining investor confidence with its accounting scandal and restatement of its financial results.

