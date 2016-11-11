U.S. home builder confidence rises in May
May 15 A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp swung to an operating profit in the July-September quarter, driven by strong demand for NAND flash memory chips from Chinese smartphone makers.
Toshiba posted an operating profit of 76.7 billion yen ($721 million) for the second quarter, versus a loss of 82.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
The result was roughly in line with a revised forecast announced in late October.
Toshiba revised up its annual outlook by 50 percent this week and now expects 180 billion yen in profit, a turnaround from a 708.74 billion yen loss in the previous year. ($1 = 106.3600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BEIJING/LONDON, May 15 The WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack hobbled Chinese traffic police and schools on Monday as it rolled into Asia for the new work week, while authorities in Europe said they were trying to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.