TOKYO Jan 29 Toshiba Corp said it will
stop making and selling TVs in North America and is considering
similar exits from other countries, the latest Japanese
electronics maker to exit the TV market amid intensifying price
competition.
Toshiba said on Thursday it will license the North American
TV business to Taiwan's Compal Electronics, and was in
negotiations to sell its TV brand in other markets as well.
The company said it had tried to cost cuts and launch
higher-margin large-screen TVs, but the "global market is
slowing down and continues to see harsh price competition".
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)