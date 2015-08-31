TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's Toshiba Corp further delayed announcing its business results for the financial year through end-March after finding more accounting errors, struggling to draw a line under a $1.2 billion book-keeping scandal.

Toshiba said on Monday newly discovered problems included incorrect impairment charges on fixed assets. It plans to submit the results by September 7 if the government accepts its request for extension, it said.

Toshiba had delayed the announcement of its results by around three months due to an independent investigation over its past accounting practices. The probe found that it had overstated past results by around $1.2 billion over several years. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)