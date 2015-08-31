TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's Toshiba Corp
further delayed announcing its business results for the
financial year through end-March after finding more accounting
errors, struggling to draw a line under a $1.2 billion
book-keeping scandal.
Toshiba said on Monday newly discovered problems included
incorrect impairment charges on fixed assets. It plans to submit
the results by September 7 if the government accepts its request
for extension, it said.
Toshiba had delayed the announcement of its results by
around three months due to an independent investigation over its
past accounting practices. The probe found that it had
overstated past results by around $1.2 billion over several
years.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)